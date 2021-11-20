3rd Division Football: Umpling win edge Umlynka 2-1

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Freddy Jrywa scored twice to see Umpling SC hand Umlynka SC a 2-1 defeat in a Third Division football match here on Friday. Freddy scored one goal each in either half to hand Umpling a comformatable lead, before Riewdonsap Swer pulled one back for Umlynka in the 50th minute. Meanwhile, Nongmensong SC and Laitlyngkot SC played out a goal less draw in the other Third Division match of the day. On Saturday’s Third Division matches, Nongumlong SC face Lumdiengjri SC at 2:15.20