Sports Snippets

Arjun wins Tata Steel Rapid Chess

KOLKATA, Nov 19: Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi held off a strong challenge from world number four Levon Aronian in the final round to clinch the Tata Steel Chess India’s rapid title here on Friday. R Praggnanandhaa finished third, while Vidit Gujrathi and Murali Karthikeyan took the remaining places in top-five. Arjun will now replace Adhiban Baskaran in the Blitz category. Heading into the final round with a one-point advantage, Arjun had to overcome the final hurdle – arguably his toughest challenge in top-seed Aronian. (PTI)

Lahiri lies 55th at RSM Classic

St. Simons Island (Georgia), Nov 19: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a card of four-under 68 but that was good enough only for Tied-55th spot on the opening day of the RSM Classic, here on Friday. Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri, who is looking to close 2021 with a solid result on the PGA Tour after some disappointments, had a birdie on 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th but dropped a shot on the 12th. He was 3-under at the turn as all others seemed to be bagging birdies in larger numbers. On the back nine Lahiri managed just one birdie but had no bogeys to finish at 4-under 68 on the Par-72 Plantation course. (PTI)

Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst

Glasgow, Nov 19: Scottish champion Rangers hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager, replacing Steve Gerrard. Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week. The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers from 1998-2001, becomes the club’s 17th permanent manager. He has previously coached Feyenoord — leading the team to the Dutch title — and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China. Rangers leads the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games. (AP)

Chelsea to miss key players today

London, Nov 19: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the team’s key players Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku will not be available for the Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday. Both Kovacic and Lukaku are struggling with their injuries and are out of action from the team’s crucial encounter. On Saturday, Chelsea will face Leicester City in their first game since the international break. Tuchel would be hoping to receive the services of Lukaku by next week as Chelsea face Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League game and Manchester United in next weekend’s Premier League round. (IANS)

Nyon, Nov 19: Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday. UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month. Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool. Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds. Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner. (AP)