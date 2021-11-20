VPP adds to state’s tally of regional pol parties

SHILLONG, Nov 19: A new political party has been formed a little more than a year ahead of Meghalaya’s mandate 2023.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) was formally launched on Friday with the agenda of fighting money power and providing a clean and corruption-free government.

Addressing the party leaders and members, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said he was aware of the challenges of launching VPP at a time when money power is a deciding factor in electoral politics.

“Growth in the state has been affected because of entry of big businessmen in active politics, resulting in the absence of good and serious lawmakers,” he said, adding that VPP would look to restore the state’s lost glory and dignity.

“We are determined to lead the state. We need to change that general perception of the people that no election can be fought without money power,” Basaiawmoit said.

He said many understand this is not a healthy trend but are helpless as the existing political parties have failed and left them with no choice.

“I am also sure people are looking for a party that wants to bring a change. Our aim is to provide good governance with strong, clean and decisive leadership and all-around and inclusive development,” the VPP president said.

But change can happen only if the party gets cooperation from the people who are concerned about the well-being of the state, he said.

Basaiawmoit admitted VPP would have to tread a difficult path in fighting money power. “It will not be an easy journey. No matter what comes our way, our commitment to the cause will not be weakened,” he said. The VPP constitution was adopted during Friday’s meeting. The flag of the party will be a combination of blue and white while the party symbol will be chosen later. The vision of the party is to revive, restore and transform Meghalaya.

The conveners of the party include Wandana M. Sohtun for Shillong City, Brighstarwell Marbaniang for East Khasi Hills, Samuel Chyrmang for West Khasi Hills and Rocky Marak for Garo Hills.