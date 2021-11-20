Cong to corner MDA govt on scams after Christmas

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The Opposition Congress is planning to hit the streets and attack the state government on various issues and pending inquiries into scams post-Christmas.

“After Christmas, we are going all out to pressure the government on the issues they have not delivered,” MPCC president and Lok Sabha member Vincent H. Pala told The Shillong Times on Friday.

Pointing out there are numerous issues ranging from price rise to the rice scam, the probe into which has not started after months of being unearthed, he said Congress would wait for the Christmas season to be over before exerting pressure.

Currently in Darjeeling for an official meeting, Pala said he would call for a party meeting after he returns to Shillong for chalking out the way forward.

Referring to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s optimism about resolving the interstate boundary row in at least six sites before Christmas, Pala said: “I welcome a solution, but it should be at the grassroots level involving the villagers, Syiem, Myntri and headmen and not at the level of the CMs.”

He said the solution for the six sites identified should be transparent and acceptable to the local people. The government should also let the people know “who gives and who takes” from the give-and-take boundary settlement policy being touted.

Pala felt Congress leaders of the border areas should have been involved in the committees. “They have been in the dark,” he said.