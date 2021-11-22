Akhil urges indigenous groups to unite, resume anti-CAA movement

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi has appealed to all indigenous organisations of Assam to unite and resume the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in the state without taking the middle ground.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Gogoi, who had played a leading role in the anti-CAA movement and already served a jail term after being charged since December 2019 in two separate cases, claimed to resume the agitation if and when required.

“However, I feel that all indigenous organisations must come together and take an uncompromising stand to resume the anti-CAA movement in the state,” he said.

The recent move by the Centre to repeal three controversial farm laws following a relentless, over-a-year-long protest by farmers, has also sparked demands from several quarters, including the influential All Assam Students’ Union, to revoke the contentious Act.

“When I was in jail, the agitation against CAA weakened in the state because of the compromise made by leading indigenous organizations. They failed to defy the government’s move to deter the movement and finally submitted under pressure,” the farmers’ rights activist observed.

“However, the main concern here is that if the controversial CAA is implemented in the state, then around 1.90 crore Hindu Bangladeshis will make their way into Assam,” Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, the Sibsagar legislator had a meeting with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening and discussed several issues concerning development of his constituency

“I submitted four memorandums in regard to issues concerning Sibsagar constituency, including declaring Sivasagar town a state heritage city, upgrade of the civil hospital there to a medical college; upgrade of the cooperative university to a management university, etc,” he said.