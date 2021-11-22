Medical doctors from Dadenggre stage cease work over pending dues

TURA, Nov 22: Irked with the non release of their salaries for several months, Medical and Health Officers under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills have begun cease work from Monday onwards until the salary crisis is addressed by the concerned authorities.

According to the medical officers, while some of them have not received their salaries for the past two months, others working under regulation 3F of MPSC have been without salary for the past 3 to 5 months.

Earlier on November 3, a letter mentioning their plight along with a request to look into the matter was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. However, nothing seems to have been done to solve the problem as their salaries continue to remain pending.

The cease work comes following a meeting of all Medical and Health Officers under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division held on November 19 where it was unanimously decided to stage the protest until the issue is resolved. A letter of intimation about the strike signed by altogether 31 signatories was also dispatched on the same day to the Director of Health Services (MI) in Shillong where a request has once again been made for the release of the pending salaries.