Election setbacks noted seriously: State BJP prez

SHILLONG, Nov 21: State BJP president Ernest Mawrie, on Sunday, said that the party has taken note of all setbacks in the elections seriously.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mawrie said, “After careful analysis, it has been observed that the pre-election calculation and expectation did not match the ground reality as we may have failed to identify negative trends on time and hence have not managed to rectify them”.

Introspecting on the party’s current situation, the party president said that they will constitute a committee comprising state office-bearers, state executive members and party workers.

Providing more insight on the committee, Mawrie said that it will review performances in various elections and submit a constructive report which will be suggestive of future action plans.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Congress, the state BJP president said that the former has always been malicious towards the party in terms of branding it non-secular, especially so during polls.

Reiterating BJP’s vision, Mawrie added that the party has time and again expressed concern over, and raised its voice against corruption. “It is imperative to remember BJP’s commitment for true secularism. India is a secular nation where the state guarantees equal protection to followers of all faiths and religions. We stand by the concept of true secularism,” he said.

The party will also be involved to curb vaccination hesitancy which is still a looming problem in a few districts of the state, he added.

The State Executive Meeting of the party, had on Saturday, resolved to energise the party at all levels to strengthen it in the face of immediate and long-term challenges.

The meeting was attended by state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie, BJP national vice president, Dr. M Chuba Ao, National Executive Member, AL Hek, and other party workers.