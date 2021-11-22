BJP optimistic of ‘Cong-Mukt’ Meghalaya post 2023 elections

SHILLONG, Nov 21: Come 2023 Assembly polls, state BJP is optimistic that their dream of a ‘Congress-Mukt Meghalaya’ will be realised.

“Our slogan of Congress Mukt Bharat applies here also and we will see that the state will be Congress Mukt post 2023 Assembly polls,” said state BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie.

Referring to Congress’ disastrous results in the recent bypolls, Mawrie said, “In the last by elections, they have been out of the picture. They lost in the entire constituency whether in Assam or Meghalaya and in Mizoram also”.

“Now, five states will face elections next year and you will see the result will be disastrous for Congress and they will lose,” he added.

The state BJP, which has two MLAs in the house of 60, is looking forward to extend its tally by way of inducting more MLAs in its fold and it has even admitted that there are around five MLAs mostly from the Congress who are very keen on joining the saffron brigade.

According to the state BJP chief, few have already held talks with the national leaders of the party while the other few will be led by him for the meeting very soon.

It may be mentioned that the bypoll results for the Congress turned out to be disastrous as it lost two of its strongholds — Rajabala and Mawryngkneng — to archrivals National People’s Party.

Lately, the infighting between top leaders of the party has also been a cause of concern and although the AICC has intervened to set things right, it remains to be seen as to where the party will stand post 2023 Assembly polls.