All of us are looking forward to his guidance: Pujara on Dravid

KANPUR, Nov 23 : India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday lavished praise on Rahul Dravid, saying that the newly-appointed chief coach’s vast experience will definitely benefit the side.

India will look to avenge their defeat in the World Test Championship final when they host New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur from Thursday.

Dravid joined the Test side after India’s clean sweep over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series recently.

According to Pujara, the former Indian skipper, who has played 164 Tests for India, will share a great amount of guidance with the young players.

“It will help most of the players, especially young players who have worked with Rahul bhai during U-19 and India A days. Even experienced players like us, I have played with Rahul bhai.

“I have worked with him during the A series, so all of us are looking forward to his guidance. The amount of experience he has as a player and coach of the team, helps,” Pujara said in a virtual press conference ahead of the team’s training session.

Pujara further revealed that youngster Shubman Gill will be a part of India’s playing XI for the first Test.

He said the right-hander has been playing good cricket since making his debut and that the talented player is looking forward to playing.

“Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So, someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut.

“It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much,” added Pujara.

