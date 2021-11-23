Ex-MLA files FIR over noise pollution caused by mobile tower

TURA, Nov 23: Former South Tura MLA John Lesley K Sangma has filed two separate FIRs over the noise pollution being caused by the mobile tower belonging to the Jio Infratel Pvt Limited located in the premises of the Council of Nokma Office Building at Balading, while at the same time alleging that false and misleading facts were submitted by the Secretary to the district authorities to get the same installed for financial benefits.

According to the FIRs which were both filed on November 23, the huge diesel generator set up in the premises which is being operated day in and day out is disrupting the peace and tranquility of the locality and surrounding areas which also have a school and a hospital nearby. Sangma said that the company would not have had permission to use the generator as there are certain rules and as the area falls in a category declared as ‘silent zone’ by the state government.

“The use of the generator is illegal and punishable under the rule as laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board and the State Government which has declared silent zones in areas that lie within 100 metres of schools, colleges, hospitals and courts,” he said.

The former MLA in his FIRs also sought action against the Secretary of the Council of Nokmas alleging that misleading facts and details were submitted to the district Deputy Commissioner in order to set up the mobile tower to get mutual financial benefits from the company.

“When members of the Balading Development Committee objected on learning of the proposed setting up of the mobile tower in the area, the Secretary made false claims and submitted misleading facts to the DC. He has misled the authority that the location of the tower falls in PWD colony and not under Balading locality. He has also claimed that NOCs of the concerned localities have been obtained, but he did not submit any NOC from the PWD colony development committee,” Sangma alleged in the FIR, while seeking action.