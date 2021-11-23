East Garo Hills joins state golden jubilee celebrations

TURA, Nov 23: While Me’gong Festival at Babadam, Tura, set the ball rolling for the year long celebrations of Meghalaya’s golden jubilee, last week, East Garo Hills district has also added to the festive color joining the 50 year jubilee events with an event at the innermost village level.

To mark the jubilee celebrations which will be a gala show on January 21st, next year, East Garo Hills district organized on Tuesday a Mega Block Event at Songsak Agalgre village through its National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) together with the Songsak Community & Rural Development Block and government line departments and banks.

Witnessing firsthand the start of the jubilee celebrations in the Eastern part of Garo Hills was the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India, Mr. Harish Pokhriyal, who was impressed with the kind of work and development touching the rural region of garo Hills.

Lauding the (NRL) Mission for the initiative taken to promote the product of the farmers through a series of melas, the DoNER official also encouraged the farmers and self help group to avail the schemes from both the central and the state by taking a step ahead to grow more of their product to increase their earning.

“Efforts are being made by the Central Government to meet the developmental needs of the local people by coming into convergence with the various government’s plan and activities which will go a long way to further boost the economy in the rural areas,” said Mr Pokhriyal.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills, Swapnil Tembe, who also participated in the Mega Block Event urged the gathering to enroll themselves in Aadhar in order to avail centrally sponsored schemes and scholarship.

Block Development Officer, Songsak Smt. Diana Sangma in her welcome speech called upon every individual to take advantage of the mela where various opportunities are provided by the line departments.

It may be mentioned that different allied government departments, banks and SHGs took part in the programme. A cheque was also presented to 20 different SHGs.