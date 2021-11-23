Involve local immunisation ambassadors to intensify vaccination, Centre to states

NEW DELHI, Nov 23: The Centre has asked the states and Union Territories to involve local immunisation ambassadors to intensify the mass vaccination coverage with special focus on the second dose.

The local influential figures within districts or villages who are themselves vaccinated can effectively motivate their peer groups, the Health Ministry said in a letter to states and UTs. The trusted individuals and community leaders may be identified and appointed as immunisation ambassadors, it added.

They may be briefed on “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, to provide sound advice on the importance of taking both the doses of vaccine and completing the vaccination schedule, the letter said.

On measures to be undertaken under the vaccination drive, the ministry has suggested that referral codes on CoWIN may be assigned for each ambassador. Every individual they get vaccinated should be added to their tally at Covid-19 vaccination centres through Co-WlN.

The certificates for those ambassadors who ensure full coverage and their felicitation at Special Gram Sabhas, Panchayat meetings to recognise them at local levels, suggested the letter.

It has also suggested for the IVR message through mobile phones in local languages for those who have received the first dose and the second is due. These messages could be recorded in the voice of local hero’s ambassador’s voice.

Organising work place vaccination and providing badges to fully vaccinated employees can be another way to achieve the aim. Employees at offices, organisations and other workplaces may also be provided with badges having vaccination message. The badges may have message like ‘l am fully vaccinated, are you fully vaccinated too’, the letter suggested.

In the letter, Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign will continue till November 30. The districts should identify all left-out beneficiaries and mobilise them to get vaccinated on a priority basis.

