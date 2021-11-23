MMHAPU vice chancellor seeks Nitish help, alleges threat

Patna, Nov 23: Prof Mohammad Quddus, the vice chancellor (VC) of Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University (MMHAPU) has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging threats from a person claiming to be connected with the Governor’s office.

In the letter, the VC has pointed out that the person, named Atul Srivastava, who claims himself to be an employee of the Raj Bhawan, has been applying pressure on him to pay Rs 6 lakh.

Quddus mentioned two mobile phone numbers belonging to Srivastava in the letter, and requested the chief minister to investigate the matter.

In the letter, Quddus requested the chief minister to investigate the role of former acting VC Prof Surendra Prasad Singh.

Quddus said that as per the agreement with an outsourcing company, RSS Service Patna, which further gave the printing order to a Lucknow-based printing press.

“We were paying an amount of Rs 7 per answer sheet to a Lucknow-based printing press named BK Printers. Singh increased the rate from Rs 7 to Rs 16 per answer sheet. He also gave the order of 1.60 lakh copies for the printing at the cost of Rs 28 lakh,” Quddus said.

“As the exam date was announced, we have paid Rs 22 lakh to BK Traders. Atul Srivastava is applying pressure on us to pay the remaining amount. I have also requested the chief minister to investigate the role of Atul Srivastava, who is claiming to be an employee of the Raj Bhawan, Patna,” Quddus said. (IANS)