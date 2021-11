SHILLONG, Nov 22: Justice Sanjib Banerjee will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik will administer the oath to the new Chief Justice at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Banerjee from the Madras High Court to Meghalaya on November 9.