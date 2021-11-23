WGH doctors stage cease work over unpaid dues

TURA, Nov 22: Over two dozen Medical and Health Officers under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills, whose salaries have been pending for several months owing to technical issues, have begun cease work from Monday.

According to the medical officers, some of them have not received their salaries for the past two months while others, working under regulation 3F of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission have been without salary for the past 3 to 5 months.

When contacted, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh clarified that the pending salary issue is due to the new software BEAMS and efforts are being made at Shillong to sort it out as soon as possible. “The Health Department, AG, Finance and Accounts Department are trying to resolve the pending salary issue. I am keeping in touch and following up to ensure that it is expedited,” Ram Singh said.

Earlier on November 3, a letter mentioning their plight along with a request to look into the matter was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The cease work comes following a meeting of Medical and Health Officers under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division on November 19 where it was decided to stage the protest until the issue is resolved. A letter of intimation about the strike signed by altogether 31 signatories was also dispatched on the same day to the Director of Health Services (MI) in Shillong where a request has once again been made for the release of the pending salaries.