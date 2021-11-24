Assam Cabinet forms panel to examine land under encroachment

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The Assam Cabinet has constituted a three-member committee to examine areas under encroachment and suggest measures to free such land from illegal settlers.

The committee will be headed by Amguri MLA, Pradip Hazarika, who has been accorded status of Cabinet minister, while Khumtai MLA, Mrinal Saikia and Nagaon MLA, Rupak Sarma are its members and accorded status of ministers of state.

The announcement was made after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the Bongaigaon deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference, Sarma said the panel would examine and identify illegally occupied land, including encroached satra land, and submit a report after a year with suggestions to free such land from encroachment.

“A formidable team from the state revenue department will assist the committee during the survey,” the chief minister informed.

SEBA-AHSEC merger

On the other hand, the state Cabinet approved the merger of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in order to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Accordingly, all higher secondary classes will be abolished from colleges at the earliest and all high schools will be converted into HS schools.

said that the SEBA and AHSEC are currently functioning separately and the decision to merge the two educational boards has been taken to implement the 5+3+3+4 system in the state, comprising foundation (lower KG to Class 2); preparatory (Classes 3 to 5); elementary (Classes 6 to 8) and secondary/senior secondary (Classes 9 to 12).

As many as 1000 schools will be upgraded to the higher secondary level in the first phase.

Youth Commission

The state Cabinet decided to form a Youth Commission to extend support to unemployed youths, particularly those who have studied in mother languages, so that they can sit for competitive exams and get seats in medical and engineering colleges at the all-India level.

“In this regard, at least 100 students from each district would be trained by professional trainers so that they are equipped to compete at the national level,” Sarma said.

Additional leave

In a departure from the past, the Cabinet decided to grant additional leave on January 6, 7, 2022 (the days ahead of two weekly holidays) for the state government employees who desire to visit their parents or in-laws.

“Such additional leave can be availed from the fourth grade employee level to top officers and ministers. Even ministers and legislators, who are otherwise not entitled to any leave, can avail this privilege to spend time with their parents and in-laws,” the chief minister said

The Cabinet meeting at Bongaigaon was the second such meeting to be held outside Guwahati, after the Sarma-led government took charge in May this year.

The next “outstation” Cabinet meeting will be held at Haflong in Dima Hasao district in the first week of January 2022.