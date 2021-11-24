Interstate module of illegal arms suppliers busted, two held  

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: The Delhi Police have busted an interstate module of illegal arms suppliers and arrested two dealers in this connection, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, the ATS staff of Dwarka district seized 10 country-made pistols, two live cartridges and one stolen motorcycle from the two accused identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Palwal in Haryana and Dilbagh, a resident of Gurugram district.

Furnishing details about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said both the gang members belong to Haryana and were involved in supplying illegal firearms to gangsters in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for quite some time.

“This gang has been operating since the last six months and has supplied more than 100 illegal pistols to various gangsters and criminals,” Choudhary said.

In the recent past, a few incidents of firing took place in Dwarka sub-city. On investigation of these firing incidents, it emerged that the firearms were smuggled into Delhi/NCR from Haryana or Uttar Pradesh.

To apprehend the suppliers of illegal firearms, an ATS was constituted to collect intelligence about the source of weapons available to these criminals.

During investigation, it was revealed that a gang including Kuldeep and Dilbagh alias Bage was highly active in smuggling illegal arms from Haryana into Delhi/NCR and supplying these to gangsters.

“A careful study regarding the modus operandi of this gang was carried out and a close watch was mounted over the suspected persons,” the official said.

On November 22, information was received that both the accused would be coming on a motorcycle, masquerading as milkmen for supplying illegal firearms to some gangsters near Rawta Mor, Jaffarpur, Delhi.

The police immediately swung into action and reached the specified spot. After waiting for some time, both the accused came on a motorcycle and were intercepted by the police team.

On searching the riders, one loaded country-made pistol was recovered from each of them. Thereafter, the milk container hung on the carrier of the motorcycle was checked and eight country-made pistols were found in it, meticulously packed and submerged in the milk.

On interrogation, they disclosed that the arms consignment was being transported by them to Rawta Mor for delivery to someone on the instructions of Bharat, a resident of Govindgarh near Jewar (UP).

The police have registered an FIR under sections 25, 54 and 59 (Arms Act) of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused were arrested and a search operation has been launched to nab their leader Bharat.