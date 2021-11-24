Assam colleges ink MoUs with USTM for collaborative research 

Guwahati, Nov 24: Eight leading colleges of Assam signed MoUs for collaborative research and development with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Wednesday.

The signatory institutions include Ledo College, Tinsukia; Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Digboi; N.L Borgohain College, Dibrugarh; Amguri College, Sivasagar; Nowgong Girls’ College, Nagaon; Morigaon College, Morigaon; Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, Guwahati and Goalpara College, Goalpara.

USTM vice-chancellor, G.D Sharma and the principals of the respective colleges signed the MoUs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the MoUs would facilitate collaborative research work between students, faculty and staff of the institutions.

“USTM will offer free scholarships for underprivileged meritorious students for higher education on recommendations from the respective college authorities,” he added.

An open interactive session was held with the college principals at USTM which was also addressed by the university’s chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque.

The objectives of the MoUs include establishing close linkages and functional coordination in academic, sports and cultural activities; to jointly organise seminars, workshops, conferences, symposiums and competitions; celebrate important occasions and appreciate good work by felicitating performers from time to time.

The institutions will jointly undertake research and project work in emerging areas with local relevance by the students, scholars and faculty members of the university.

The colleges further agreed to facilitate the students of USTM for internship programmes, project work, exposure trips and placement.

The signatory institutions also agreed to organise extension and outreach activities such as socio-economic and welfare initiatives for neighbouring and rural communities.

Besides, the institutions unanimously agreed to extend support to people in distress during any natural calamity and to work for peace, brotherhood, national integrity and communal harmony.