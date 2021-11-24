EGH joins statehood day celebrations with mega block event

TURA, Nov 23: While Me’gong Festival at Babadam, Tura, set the ball rolling for the yearlong statehood celebrations of Meghalaya last week, East Garo Hills has also added to the festive colour by joining the golden jubilee events with an event at the innermost village level.

To mark the celebrations, which will be a gala show on January 21, 2022, a Mega Block Event was organised at Songsak Agalgre village on Tuesday through National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) together with the Songsak Community & Rural Development Block, and government line departments and banks.

Witnessing firsthand the start of the golden jubilee celebrations in the eastern part of Garo Hills was the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Harish Pokhriyal, who was impressed with the kind of work and development touching the rural region of Garo Hills.

Lauding the (NRL) Mission for the initiative to promote the produce of the farmers through a series of melas, Pokhriyal encouraged the farmers and self-help group (SHG) to avail the state and central government schemes to increase their earning.

“Efforts are being made by the central government to meet the developmental needs of the local people by coming into convergence with the various government plan and activities which will go a long way to further boost the economy in the rural areas,” said Pokhriyal.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, during the programme, urged the gathering to enrol themselves for Aadhaar in order to avail centrally sponsored schemes and scholarships.

It may be mentioned that different allied government departments, banks and SHGs partook in the programme. A cheque was also handed over to 20 different SHGs.