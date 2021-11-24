Shillong welcomes BRO motorcycle team

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The [email protected] BRO (Border Roads Organisation) motorcycle expedition team received a rousing welcome in the state capital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued here on Tusday.

The BRO’s motorcycle expedition, which got under way on October 14, is to touch all corners of India and spread awareness on the contributions of BRO in nation-building and road safety, et al, before culminating on December 27.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off the first-of-its-kind motorcycle expedition from National War Memorial, Delhi, which will cover 20,000 km over 75 long days with more than 75 riders including officers and other ranks from BRO.

The expedition will culminate at New Delhi on December 27 after traversing the entire perimeter of India.

As a part of the noutreach programme organised by HQ R&D Estt, the expedition team visited Saint Claret Higher Secondary School, Umkdait, Nongmengsong, and was accorded a rousing reception by principal, Fr. Siby Kuriakose.

The principal and students were addressed on the issue of national integration and infrastructural development of far-flung and inaccessible parts of the country, especially North and North East India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar Choubey, SE (Civil), Officiating Chief Engineer HQ R & D Estt (BRO), highlighted the yeoman service rendered by the BRO in connecting places and people in the country in general and Meghalaya in particular.

He also urged the youths of Meghalaya to contribute towards nation-building.