Garo girl chosen to represent state in National Football tourney

TURA, Nov 24: A Garo girl from West Garo Hills has been selected to represent the Meghalaya Women’s Football Team in the Senior National Football Championships to be held in Kerala next week.

Santilla M Sangma was chosen to be part of the Women’s Football Team that will be representing the State at the 26th Hero Senior Women’s National Football Championships to be held at Kuthuparamba Municipal Stadium in Kerala.

The National Level Championship is being held from November 28 to December 2.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has congratulated Sangma for the achievement.

“We are proud of our player Miss Santila M Sangma for being selected to the Meghalaya Women Football Team for the Senior National Football Championships. Congratulations,” Ram Singh tweeted from his official Fb handle.