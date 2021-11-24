MDC claims schemes not reaching public

TURA, Nov 24: Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak on Wednesday while alleging that various Central Schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not reaching the beneficiaries in Meghalaya said that the state needs a vigilance team to monitor centrally sponsored schemes.

In a statement issued here, the Tura MDC accused the State Government of turning central schemes into political party’s schemes even as he claimed that partymen and not the general public were reaping the benefits. Marak went on to further allege that Blocks in Garo Hills were refusing to furnish details on the implementation of the central schemes.

“The BJP government at the Centre has taken laudable steps to avail all kinds of schemes to the people of all walks of life, but the implementing agencies refuse to furnish detailed information on their implementation,” the Tura MDC alleged and added that RTIs were filed in February and July this year but detailed information was yet to be provided.

Marak further claimed that complaints have been received from all over Garo Hills from unsatisfied beneficiaries with regard to implementation of schemes, including partiality and deprivation of beneficiaries and termed the government’s failure as ‘Stabing the public’.