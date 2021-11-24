MP backs demand for language recognition, steers clear of ILP

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Rajya Sabha member, Rakesh Sinha, seems to be not opposed to the demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution but refused to give an opinion in favour or against the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Seng Kut Snem celebration here on Tuesday, Sinha said the Khasi language has a larger accessibility and it is increasing. He expressed optimism that it will be among languages to be recognised in the future.

“I think Khasi is a culturally, historically and demographically very powerful language with a great future. It is not merely a language but a means of communication that carries the legacy of our history, culture and society,” the MP, who has adopted the Kongthong village and likes to identify himself as indigenous when in the city, said.

He said the Centre and the elected representatives of the state can handle the issue of ILP.

“I think these issues should be dealt with by the central government and the local MPs. MPs and MLAs of the state are capable representatives. They are dynamic and acceptable and I don’t want to intervene in their domain,” he said.

“My domain is democratic empowerment of the marginalized people who remained untouched or in oblivion for whatever reasons,” he added.

Sinha said he comes to Meghalaya with the objective of the “democratic empowerment” of people and leaves ideology, language, caste, religion and politics back in New Delhi.

Focus on Kongthong

Refusing to settle for anything less than Kongthong becoming a tangible cultural heritage recognised by the UNESCO, Sinha said he was not content with Kongthong’s name being proposed for the United Nation’s World Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Villages” award. He said he wants more for his adopted village.

The Centre recently proposed Kongthong’s name for the UN award.

“It is a big achievement but I am not content with that. As Kuşköy village in Turkey, which is also a whistling village with a population of 700, is a part of UNESCO’s cultural heritage, Kongthong should also be accorded the same honour. My efforts will continue towards this perspective…I have already requested the Government of India for the protection of the whistling tradition. There should be a museum and a scientific laboratory for research on this tradition. I hope as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the micro-cultures of the country, I will succeed in my endeavour,” Sinha said.

Stating that Meghalaya has much more to offer, he said if all political representatives go to the villages and adopt them, each one of them will become a Kongthong.

“There are 6,000 villages and each has some special exclusive qualities. I think Meghalaya can contribute to the nation’s progress more than any states of India,” the MP said, adding it is not just about self-empowerment but social empowerment.

“There is a question before the people – why did the village, which was unknown to the world, become well-known?” he said. He proposed to adopt three more villages – Mawmang, Mawsohmad and Sder.

Sinha said his slogan is to save the culture and protect the nature. He said this is exactly what he is doing with Kongthong.

Kongthong, 56 km from Shillong, is located in the Khat-ar Shnong area on the way to Sohra in East Khasi Hills. It has 125 households and a population of around 650.

The village shot to prominence for its unique culture of composing a different tune for each child and calling him/her by that tune, thereafter known locally as jingrwai iawbei.