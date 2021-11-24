Traditional pomp, gaiety mark Seng Kut Snem celebrations

SHILLONG, Nov 23: It was on this day in 1899, 16 young Khasi men formed an organisation called the Seng Khasi with the objective to protect the indigenous beliefs and culture of the Khasis from cultural and societal oppression.

This day marks the beginning of a movement — an awakening of the Khasi community to preserve the existing and unique traditions — and every year, the Seng Khasi, which is an indigenous faith-based organisation, commemorates November 23 as Seng Kut Snem.

Prayers marked the beginning of the occasion followed by a procession from the Iing Seng at Mawkhar till Weiking Ground in Jaiaw here.

The event witnessed the participation of Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha, who is known for his contribution towards Kongthong village, a.k.a. the Whistling village of Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha lauded the Seng Khasi for standing tall against all odds and termed its 122-year culturally positive journey with its strong philosophical foundation as an example to be emulated by communities across the world.

“This organisation should be credited because, despite all odds, they continued, still continuing and will continue to hold on to that philosophy that revolves around its three cardinal principles — Tip briew tip blei, tip kur tip kha and kamai ia ka hok,” he said.

Sinha also emphasised the need for organisations like the Seng Khasi to instill a sense of confidence amongst the indigenous youth, to broaden their prospects in various fields of work.

“…yes, opportunities await our youth beyond Byrnihat. I can see that the youth have lots of potential and talent and they can excel in any field of work,” he asserted.

This year, along with the Seng Kut Snem, the Seng Khasi also observed the 75 years of India’s Independence and 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood.

To mark the occasion, a group of young musicians performed the musical rendition of Sare Jahan Se Accha, using the traditional musical instruments.

Hundreds of Seng Khasi faithful thronged the Weiking Ground to celebrate and recall the contributions of our forefathers in preserving the traditional beliefs.

Traditional music filled the evening air as performers took centre stage and enthralled the audience.