Regional committees complete inspection of border villages

NONGPOH, Nov 23: The regional committees on border issue of Meghalaya and Assam on Tuesday visited areas of difference including Hawla, Lyngkhung, Jimbrigaon, Boklapara and Patgaon villages on the border of Ri Bhoi and Kamrup districts.

The committee from Meghalaya was led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah and other officials. The Assam side was led by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika who was accompanied by officials from the Kamrup district administration.

During the visit, the committees interacted with the locals so as to get their opinion and views on whether they want to associate themselves with Meghalaya or Assam.

There was a mixed response from the locals. In some villages, the majority want to be with Meghalaya, whereas in some villages, most of them want to be with Assam and there are some who are confused and cannot decide.

Interestingly, most of the residents who wanted to be a part of Assam, were allowed to speak and none of the members from Meghalaya interrupted. When a representative from Hima Nongspung was trying to clarify that the areas have been under the jurisdiction of Hima Nongspung since 1902, the Assam minister asked the officials to snatch the microphone from him as he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the residents. Even the Syiem of Hima Jirang, RH Wahlang who was also invited to the meeting, was not allowed to speak by the Assam minister.

Earlier, one of the Executive Member of Hima Nongspung, Mostarling Lyngdoh, informed that all these so-called areas of difference are actually falling under Hima Nongspung since 1902 and that whenever the Assam government wants to construct development works/projects in these areas, they used to seek a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Hima Nongspung, and that they also have a record on this.

The traditional heads of Hima Nongspung have expressed their dissatisfaction over the visit of these regional committees on Tuesday and stated that they will not allow their land to go to Assam.

However, speaking to media persons after the visit, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that this is the last visit of the committee and that they will submit a report to their respective chief ministers within November 30, after which a joint meeting between the chief ministers will be held to take a final call.

Tynsong also clarified that the report will be based on facts and sentiments of the people.