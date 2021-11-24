Third Division Football: Rynjah thrash Gorkha Association 6-1

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Rynjah SC handed Gorkha Association a massive 6-1 defeat after Oshalson Nongbri scored four goals. Rangehbok Lyngkhoi put Rynjah in the lead early on with an 11th minute goal that was doubled a minute later by Oshalson. Heskenroi Kharsati then made it 3-0 the following minute. Rynjah scored three goals in as many minutes, before Oshalson got his second in the 30th. Gorkha Association reduced the huge deficit when Kamal found the back of the nets fifty-five minutes through the game. However, Oshalson wasn’t done, scoring his hat-trick in the 68th before following it up his fourth goal, and Rynjah’s sixth, two minutes later. In the other match, Mawshbuit SC managed a 2-0 win over Sanmer SC after goals by Dilon K Chettri (50′) and Rabindra K Thapa (62′).