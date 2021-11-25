Japan envoy inspects O2 plant

NONGPOH, Nov 24: The Ambassador of Japan to India, Suzuki Satoshi, on Wednesday inspected the oxygen plant installed at Nongpoh Civil Hospital and expressed happiness over the proper implementation of the project.

The government of Japan had funded the oxygen plant through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the governments of India and Meghalaya. The plant can generate up to 150 litres of oxygen per minute to meet the need of patients in the hospital.

State Health Minister James PK Sangma accompanied Satoshi during the visit. Also present were DHS (MI) Aman War and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, PN Chyne.

Satoshi said the plant is a token of goodwill from the people of Japan for the friendship during the difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted Meghalaya and the country beyond.

He said improving the healthcare sector has been a common goal of India and Japan and that both countries will continue to work together in this regard.

Welcoming the Japanese Ambassador and his team to Meghalaya, Sangma said difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic determine “who truly are our friends”.

“It was during those hard times that the government and people of Japan came forward with UNDP to help us, especially Meghalaya for which the state is indebted to the Embassy of Japan,” he said.

The help from Japan and UNDP has today made Meghalaya prepared for any eventuality, James Sangma said.