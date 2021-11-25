Govt earmarked Rs 150 cr to fund SHGs: Dy CM

NONGPOH, Nov 24: The state government has earmarked 150 crore to fund the self-help groups in Meghalaya.

This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong during an self-help group (SHG) mela-cum-health camp, organised as part of statehood celebrations, at Pahamsyiem, Ri Bhoi, on Wednesday.

The camp was jointly organised by the Office of the Block Development Officer, Umling, Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) and Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) of Umling.

Lauding the efforts of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) team, the deputy chief minister also touched upon government’s FOCUS scheme, and said that the scheme will facilitate the uplift of farmers. “The presence of SHGs under the NRLM has provided a platform for empowering women through various livelihood activities and to be the better contributors for their families and upliftment of the society,” Prestone said.

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, informed about the funds allocated to the SHGs in the district.

Others who were part of the programme include Transport Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie, et al.

During the mela, award ceremony and cultural programme were also held.