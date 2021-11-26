Assam, Mizoram CMs meet Amit Shah in New Delhi

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Assam and Mizoram have decided to form committees for resolving disputes along the borders of the two Northeastern states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday evening where both the chief ministers resolved to maintain peace along the inter-state boundary.

“Both state governments decided to constitute committees for resolving the inter-state border disputes through discussions. Members from the Opposition parties can also be part of the committees,” Sarma told reporters after the meeting.

“Chief minister-level talks will also take place from time to time. We are grateful to the Union home minister for his kind guidance and support,” Sarma said, adding, “We reaffirmed (during the meeting with the Union home minister) our resolve to maintain peace and tranquility at our borders.

On Thursday evening, Sarma had invited Zoramthanga for dinner at Assam House and had “general discussions” for a couple of hours before the meeting with the Union home minister on Friday.

“We had a cordial discussion on general issues. He is my old friend and I keep talking to him over the telephone from time to time,” the Assam chief minister told mediapersons.

Responding to mediapersons, Zoramthanga said that he was invited to Assam House by Sarma for dinner. “I was invited by Himanta ji since we are good friends… like brothers. We had a very good time,” he remarked.

The meeting between the heads of states took place four months after violent clashes along the inter-state border that claimed the lives of six Assam Police personnel and injured over 50 people.

As a matter of fact, tension along the border has prevailed since in October last year, when several persons from the two neighbouring states were injured in violence along the inter-state border after some temporary huts and shops were gutted.

Subsequently, two schools along the border in Assam, including one in Cachar district, were damaged in ‘bomb’ attacks within a fortnight by miscreants.

In the aftermath of the July 26 border clashes, Assam Cabinet ministers, Atul Bora, Ashok Singhal and commissioner and secretary (home affairs) G.D Tripathi held the first round of border talks with Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana, revenue minister Lalruatkima and home secretary Vanlalngaihsaka in Aizawl.

Both sides had after the meeting issued a joint statement agreeing not to send their forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between the police forces of the two states.

It was also agreed that monthly meetings would be held among officials of Assam and Mizoram to solve border matters at the local level.