Decision for the sake of citizens: Pyngrope

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The political development that has unfolded in the state might have been on expected lines with the alleged discomfort between former Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma and Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala ever since the latter’s appointment to the post. However, senior leader Charles Pyngrope’s decision to join the Mukul Sangma group and merge with the TMC seems to have taken everyone by surprise.

Pyngrope was an aspirant for the post of MPCC chief and was considered by most political observers, including his party colleagues, as the frontrunner.

While the AICC’s decision to favour Pala was a setback for Pyngrope, the latter had made it clear that he was “too young to leave politics and too old to leave the Congress party”.

This begets the question why the former Speaker quit the Congress and joined TMC. The Shillong Times caught up with the senior leader to find out why.

“I took a conscious decision after giving a lot of thought and also after speaking to Prashant Kishor whose way of thinking matched very well with me and in that context I felt if we put our resources together the ultimate beneficiary will be the public. That’s all we are here for — to live up to the aspirations and hopes of the public, state and country as true legislators,” Pyngrope said.

Asked to pinpoint one convincing factor that convinced him to take the decision, he said, “There are many factors and not one. You work with a team and a party which strives to work for the people. That is important.” “What is the mandate we are given? It is not to benefit any individual but the general public and that is my motto — live up to the expectations of the people,” he said.

Pointed out that the State Congress might seek legal recourse, Pyngrope said, “If you do a merger you must adhere to conditions laid down in the Tenth Schedule and the anti-defection law clearly states that if two-third members of a political party merge with another political party they do not come under the purview of anti-defection.”

“Therefore, anybody can take the legal approach. As far as we are concerned and as a former Speaker, I can tell you whatever we have done is within the ambit of the Constitution,” he added, as he walked away to attend another meeting.