39 COVID-19 cases reported from city school

SHILLONG, Nov 25: As many as 39 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Little Flower Convent School, Malki, on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Health department on Thursday informed that Sr Teresa Varki, head of the school, was symptomatic and tested positive for COVID on November 18 at Nazareth Hospital, Shillong where she was hospitalised.

According to the Health official, a total of 79 high risk contacts were identified and tested on November 22 and 39 turned out be positive.

“All the positive cases are under isolation at the school itself. Those who tested negative are also under quarantine on the school premises separately,” the official said, adding that all of them were asymptomatic.

He also said that all the eligible teaching and non-teaching staff of the school have been fully vaccinated.

He said that since students of classes 5-10 have been affected, all other students of the same classes have been quarantine and will be tested.

The official also added that this pandemic can be overcome only through collective effort of the various departments, educational institutions, parents, students, youth and the community.

14 fresh cases, one death

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded 14 fresh COVID-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in the State to 1,468.

The active tally now stands at 339 while 82,571 people have recovered from the viral infection including 30 on the day.

Eight new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, four in West Khasi Hills and two in Ri Bhoi.

In East Khasi Hills, the most affected district in the state, the number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 255 with 24 recoveries on Thursday.