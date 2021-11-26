HFC reserve side ready to make IFA Shield debut

Kolkata, Nov 25: Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a 22-member reserve side for the 124th edition of the IFA Shield which kicked off on Wednesday. The squad will play as HFC B and will make their debut in the competition, which is one of the oldest in the world. Coached by Shameel Chembakath, Hyderabad FC B will be one of five outstation teams invited to the competition, and is the only reserve side of an ISL club to participate in the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Aman Kumar Sahani, Rewang Dorjee Lepcha, Abhinav Mulagada

Defenders: Amritpal Singh, Paogoumang Singdon, Dipu Halder, Md Safique Ahmed, Md Rafi, Deep Samanta, Jeremy Zohminghlua

Midfielders: Koustav Dutta, Suhit Chhetry, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Abijith P A, Amosa Lalnundanga, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Lalrintluanga, R Swapana, Jeevan R T

Forwards: Ishan Dey, Arun Kabrabam, Joseph Sunny, Rohlupuia. (PTI)