TMC becomes main opposition overnight

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which did not have any presence in Meghalaya until Wednesday, has become the state’s principal opposition party overnight, thanks to the defection of 12 Congress MLAs to the party.

TMC Ministers in West Bengal Moloy Ghatak and Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who landed here on Thursday, handed party flags over to the 12 MLAs.

Addressing media persons later, Ghatak said it was a historic day for Meghalaya as the TMC has become the main opposition party.

Bhunia expressed happiness that stalwarts like Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope joined the ever-expanding TMC family along with 10 other MLAs.

He said the TMC is committed to fight the divisive forces which want to destabilise the country and destroy its democratic setup.

Stating that the 12 MLAs are keen on working for the people, the Bengal Minister promised that the TMC will work hard to serve the interests of the state.

‘Cong will suffer second wave of shock’

After staging the virtual “political coup”, the TMC said the 12 MLAs deserting the Congress will not end the party’s miseries as it will face a second wave of shock soon.

A TMC source said the Congress is still unaware that many of its MDCs and other leaders are already in talks with the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

“Many Congress MDCs and tall leaders are keen on joining us. Their joining is just a matter of time,” the source said.

Asked if any of the five remaining Congress MLAs will join the TMC, the source said enough time and counseling was given to most of them but they did not join and “now, the doors are shut for them”.

According to TMC strategist Prashant Kishor’s arithmetic, the party will easily emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya after the 2023 Assembly polls, the source said.

“A lot of planning is going on. Even if it may not be 40 seats as projected, it is expected that at least 35 seats will go to the TMC,” the source added.