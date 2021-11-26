Congress becoming insignificant, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Nov 25: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said Meghalaya has become yet another example of Congress losing ground and becoming insignificant in most

parts of the country.

He also said the National People’s Party and its coalition partners were closely following the political development in the state after 12 Congress MLAs, including former Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma joining the Trinamool Congress.

“We have been through a lot of difficulties and challenges. These are areas that have not been discussed at our level right now. We are very committed to the coalition,” the CM, also the NPP national president said when asked if the exit of Mukul Sangma will pave the way for the NPP and Congress working together.

He said the departure of the 12 MLAs was a major area of concern for Congress.

“Congress is losing its ground and becoming insignificant in most parts of the city. Congress will not be able to do well in the Manipur election unlike in the past,” he said.

The CM said they were closely following the developments party-wise and from the view of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

“We take every political situation very seriously. There is nothing to be complacent about. We will monitor the situation and see how we move forward,” Sangma said.

Stating that the 2023 Assembly elections are still far away, he said the NPP will not take anything lightly.

“We will continue to work hard, organise the party and engage with the people at the grassroots level for development,” the CM said, claiming the NPP has no internal issues.