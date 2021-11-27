Congress to legally fight desertion after AICC nod

SHILLONG, Nov 26: State Congress chief, Vincent H Pala on Friday said the party will consult lawyers to look for any legal loophole and also seek the nod of the All India Congress Committee before lodging a complaint with Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh against the

12 MLAs who deserted the party to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“We don’t want to give a mere complaint. We will have to do a proper homework and research on the issue before lodging a complaint with the Speaker. We are on the job. There must be loopholes and they could allow the party to at least expose their betrayal,” Pala said.

He also said that according to Congress practice, the state unit will need to seek the approval of the party’s central leadership before going ahead with the matter.

“The AICC will advise us what needs to be done. But many of the MLAs felt there is a need to fight back strongly since it will not be proper to surrender before the deserters,” Pala said.

He said the 12 MLAs had deserted the party without consulting party workers who had helped them win the polls.

“It is not fair to leave the party just because we are in the Opposition. There must be a valid reason why we leave,” he said.

Lamenting that the defectors did not bother to inform the BCC, DCC or MPCC, Pala said there should be some kind of decorum and respect for the party that provided them the platform to become minister and chief minister.

Pala alleged that leaders like RG Lyngdoh and many others from Garo Hills were unceremoniously removed from the party by this group of defectors.

“Many of the former senior leaders, who were unceremoniously removed, are ready to make a comeback and serve the party. I feel some developments are like a blessing (in disguise) for the party,” the state Congress chief said.

He reiterated that the party was not surprised by the desertion. “We were prepared for this. Many party supporters are unhappy over the betrayal by these leaders. Despite this mass exodus, party workers and supporters at the grassroots level are intact,” Pala said.

Replying to a query, he said he is not very sure if the appeal to the 12 MLAs to return to the party will work. “But, we will be more than happy if they all return to the party fold,” he added.