TMC names Mukul as state unit chief

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wasted no time in constituting its Meghalaya organisation after staging the virtual “political coup” that dramatically made it the state’s principal opposition party and left the Congress lick its wounds.

The party elected Mukul Sangma as its parliamentary party president, Himalaya M Shangpliang as state secretary-cum-spokesperson and George B Lyngdoh as the party’s Chief Whip.

“We had the first parliamentary party meeting today where we discussed our strategy. We are doing what we need to do in respect of responding to issues, challenges and concerns,” Sangma said after the meeting, held at his residence, was over.

Stating that the resolve to come together was not easy, he said, “It was a difficult but conscious decision. There were reasons and we pre-determined intent. The intent is that our commitment towards serving the state does not get diluted and weakened.”

He said they need to motivate one another as they are in a different situation now and it is a tough job. “Now, we have to really play our role and turn over a new leaf. But the commitments remain the same,” he said.

Asked about the list of new party functionaries, Sangma said, “We have more or less decided but since we will have to take everybody on board as a matter of practice keeping in mind due acknowledgment to everybody’s opinion, we will move in that direction collectively and ensure there is unanimity.”

The state TMC leaders will head to Kolkata on Sunday for a meeting with party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Meanwhile, a depleted Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee unanimously proposed the name of senior party legislator and working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The party’s all five MLAs had met on Thursday evening to discuss the defection of its 12 MLAs to the TMC. The MLAs had deliberated on the need to elect the new CLP leader.

MPCC president, Vincent H Pala on Friday said Ampareen’s name was proposed by Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie and seconded by Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem.

“But the approval has to come from Delhi. We are sending the proposal today and we hope to get the approval from the AICC. We will inform the authority concerned about the decision accordingly,” Pala said.