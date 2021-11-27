Maha back to pre-pandemic days as all lockdown restrictions go

MUMBAI, Nov 27:  In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Saturday lifted all lockdown restrictions with conditions, allowing economic, social, cultural, sports and entertainment activities as before the pandemic days, with major emphasis on full vaccination, an official statement said here.

As part of the easing, strict Covid appropriate behaviour will remain mandatory as per the rules, said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in his 5-page order.

The government has decreed that all public transport will be permitted only for the fully-vaxxed as also for entry to malls, shops, establishments, ticketed or non-tickets events, programmes, shows, public gatherings, where all the organisers shall also be fully vaccinated.

All fliers to Maharashtra from any international destination shall be governed by the Central government rules but all domestic passengers must either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report with 72 hours’ validity.

