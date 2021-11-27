News Capsule

Award

Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited (LUMPL), a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), has secured five-star rating by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, under the category of ‘Sustainable Development Framework’ for safe mining. According to a statement, Head of Mining Operation, LUMPL, Pramod Kumar Singh, received the award from Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, during the 5th National Conclave of Mines and Minerals, in New Delhi held on Tuesday.

Inauguration

Lions Club of Shillong recently sponsored a new Lions Club — ‘Lions Club of Shillong Divas’ — exclusively for women, at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong. According to a statement, the Club was inaugurated by District Governor District 322 G, Lion Subhankar Sen, while the New Board was installed by vice district governor, Lion BS Rathod. On the other hand, the officer-bearers for the new Club include Harsimran Kaur as president, M Noreen Dunai as secretary and Jyoti Chettri as treasurer.