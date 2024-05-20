Monday, May 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical training for doctors and health practitioners treating Palestinian evacuees in Qatar, it has been announced.

The funding will pay for expert tuition by the British medical training agency, David Nott Foundation, for 50 medics operating in the Arab country.

The 140,000 pounds ($178,000) project will also cover a mental health needs assessment to provide bespoke psychosocial support for Palestinian evacuees.

As part of a visit to Qatar, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East, said evacuees have “suffered immense physical and mental health issues.”

He continued: “As the humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, the need for the international community to work closer to support the Palestinian people and deliver vital aid to them becomes even greater.

“The partnership we are announcing today will support the doctors, nurses and other health professionals treating Palestinian evacuees in Qatar, who have suffered immense physical and mental health issues in the conflict.

“Qatar has played a pivotal role in mediating a settlement to the conflict, including securing the release of hostages and for unhindered humanitarian access.

“As partners, we will continue to work closely with Qatar to bring this conflict to a sustainable end and strengthen the irreversible pathway to deliver the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

The minister will also hold talks with Qatari counterparts to discuss the ongoing conflict and to discuss improving collaboration on delivering aid into Gaza, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said. (IANS)

