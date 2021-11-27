WKH, WJH remember Father of White Revolution

NONGSTOIN/JOWAI, Nov 26: Dr. Verghese Kurien, Father of White Revolution in India, was on Friday remembered in West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills during the National Milk

Day celebrations.

It may be mentioned that National Milk Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Kurien.

In West Khasi Hills, the day was celebrated with a programme at Vanni Hall St. Peter’s Church, Pyndengrei, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner PD Sangma, line departments, teachers and students, children from shelter homes, local elders, et al.

During the day, songs were presented by the Lyngdoh sisters, prizes were distributed among winners of various competitions and milk packets were distributed among the children from orphanage and shelter homes in Nongstoin.

In West Jaintia Hills, a similar programme was organised at Mooralong to mark the day which was attended by local MLA, Wailadmiki Shylla.

During the programme, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among individuals and group suppliers as a recognition to their contributions during the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.