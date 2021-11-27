Appeal for boycott of Winter Oly in China reaches Shillong

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The Tibetan Women Association (TWA) has called for the boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics, which is to be held in China.

The appeal comes as a form of protest against the atrocities meted out to the meagre Buddhist community by the Chinese Government.

The members of the Association arrived in Shillong on Friday to meet local leaders and seek support against the human rights violations in China.

They, during their Shillong visit, also raised awareness on their campaign ‘No to the Winter Olympics 2022’.

Addressing the pressmen here on Friday, president of TWA, Tenzing Dolma, appealed to Government of India to facilitate talks between the Dalai Lama and Chinese leadership over the issue of Tibet. She also sought the Government of India’s intervention into the missing case of Panchen Lama.

Recently, the Chinese Government had said it is open for talks with Dalai Lama for the latter’s future and not on issues pertaining to Tibet.

Questioning the rationale behind the proposal, Tenzing said “The Chinese government should allow our leader to express for the well-being of the Tibetans. We are ill-treated there and we cannot voice it out as there is no freedom of press.”