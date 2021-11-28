India hammer Poland 8-2, set up quarter-final clash vs Belgium

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27: Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako scored a brace each as defending champions India trounced Poland 8-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

After scoring hat-tricks in the first two games, vice captain Sanjay (4th, 58th) continued his goal-scoring spree for India while Hundal (8th, 60th), who scored a hat-trick against Canada, too registered his name on the scoresheet.

Chirmako (24th, 40th) also contributed in team’s win while Uttam Singh (34th) and Shardanand Tiwari (38th) were the other goal scorers for the hosts in the Pool B game.

Poland scored both their goals in the fourth and final quarter through Wojciech Rutkowski (50th) and Robert Pawlak (54th). India will now face last edition’s runners-up Belgium in the quarterfinal on December 1.

Belgium topped Pool A ahead of Malaysia on goal difference after both the finished on seven points each.

Meanwhile in other matches of the day, Pakistan beat Egypt 3-1 in Pool D while France topped Pool A with an all-win record spanking Canada 11-1.

Malaysia beat South Africa 4-3 to qualify for the quarterfinals as the second-best team from Pool A, while Belgium topped the pool after beating Chile 3-0. (PTI)