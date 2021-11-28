Ralf Rangnick set to be Man Utd interim manager

London, Nov 26: Manchester United have reached out to 63-year old German coach Ralf Rangnick in an attempt to rescue the team’s season. The club is in talks with Rangnick to take over as the interim manager.

If both parties reach an agreement, Rangnick, who is currently the head of sports and development of Lokomotiv Moscow, will replace Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager for the remainder of the season.

The deal is not yet finalised as there are some contractual elements that need to be sorted followed by an application for a work permit, the BBC said.

United had said that Michael Carrick would take charge of the team for the forthcoming games while the “club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season”. (UNI)