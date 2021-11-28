Pak on top against B’desh after Day 2 of 1st Test

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: Pakistan made a strong reply and reached 145 for no loss after fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5/51 to dismiss Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.

Openers Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique played out the second and third sessions comfortably in a good batting track to cut the deficit to 185 runs.

Abid, who reached the 1,000-run mark in his 15th Test, closed in on his fourth century, remaining unbeaten on 93 at stumps, owing to bad light.

Shafique overcame a nervy start to finish the day on 52 not out.

Bangladesh’s hope of racking up a substantial total was dashed by fast bowler Hasan Ali earlier. Ali broke Bangladesh’s resistance in the first session as the home side resumed on 253-4. He alone took four wickets on day two with Bangladesh adding just 77 runs for the rest of the six wickets.

Ali’s sixth five-for was well-complemented by his new ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi who returned figures of 2/70 and medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, 2/54.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das top-scored with 114 after hitting his maiden century and Mushfiqur Rahim added 91. (AP)