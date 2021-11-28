Pak on top against B’desh after Day 2 of 1st Test

SPORTS
By Agencies

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: Pakistan made a strong reply and reached 145 for no loss after fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5/51 to dismiss Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.
Openers Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique played out the second and third sessions comfortably in a good batting track to cut the deficit to 185 runs.
Abid, who reached the 1,000-run mark in his 15th Test, closed in on his fourth century, remaining unbeaten on 93 at stumps, owing to bad light.
Shafique overcame a nervy start to finish the day on 52 not out.
Bangladesh’s hope of racking up a substantial total was dashed by fast bowler Hasan Ali earlier. Ali broke Bangladesh’s resistance in the first session as the home side resumed on 253-4. He alone took four wickets on day two with Bangladesh adding just 77 runs for the rest of the six wickets.
Ali’s sixth five-for was well-complemented by his new ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi who returned figures of 2/70 and medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, 2/54.
For Bangladesh, Liton Das top-scored with 114 after hitting his maiden century and Mushfiqur Rahim added 91. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.