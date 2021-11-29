Building new party tough: Mukul

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Legislature Party chief, Mukul Sangma admitted that building a new party in the state is an uphill task but said they are ready to face the challenges.

“Building a new party has its inherent challenges but we mean business,” he said.

Political observers have said finding a foothold in the state would not be a cakewalk for the TMC.

“Each political party moves forward by trying to build its base and strengthen its organisation. As we are approaching the 2023 Assembly elections, we will look at the political developments unfolding,” Sangma said.

Asked if more leaders would be joining the TMC, he said: “A friend or two could not come for various reasons but we will talk to people we know have the intent.Referring to Congress, Sangma said the job of a politician is tough and there is no space to let oneself be a victim of conspiracy within the family. “You have to get out to utilise your potential optimally. Everyone wants to thrive and for that, you have to be free from things that make you feel suppressed and oppressed,” he said.

Countering the allegation of Congress that he joined TMC because he is power-hungry, Sangma said he could have been in power any time he wanted to. “I am not power-hungry,” he said.