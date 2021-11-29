Decision still under scrutiny: Speaker on TMC merger

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, on Sunday, said that the decision on the defection of 12 Congress MLAs to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the appointment of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the Leader of Opposition is still under examination.

“I will still take few days before arriving at any decision on the matter. I will follow the procedures as enshrined in the provisions of the Tenth Schedule,” Lyngdoh informed.

It may be recalled that as many as 12 of the 17 Congress legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly had earlier submitted a letter about them joining the AITC on the night of November 24.

The AITC which had not won a single seat in the 2018 assembly polls in the state will become the principal opposition party in Meghalaya, if the Speaker recognises the merger.