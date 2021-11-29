Regional panels meet Kamrup-WKH villagers

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Members of the regional committees constituted by Assam and Meghalaya visited at least four villages along the boundaries of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts on Sunday and listened to the aspirations and views of the border villagers.

This was the fourth joint inspection of the regional committees of the two neighbouring states, led by Assam border area development minister, Atul Bora and Meghalaya PHE minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar respectively.

Speaking to mediapersons after interacting with villagers at Joypur, a disputed area under Boko revenue circle, Bora said the committee members gave a patient hearing to a section of villagers from Malang Salbari, Joypur, Aamargaon and Hahuwapara and that the aspirations of the residents, geographical location, administrative convenience, etc would be taken into account before the final reports are submitted to the respective chief ministers by November 30. “We are eyeing a once-for-all solution and as such we will observe and look into all aspects in a meticulous way before arriving at a conclusion. We will not take a haphazard decision,” the Assam minister said.

The two states are eyeing the year-end to “more or less” resolve issues in six “less complicated” out of the 12 areas of differences along the inter-state border.

Bora further disclosed that the villages visited by the panels on Sunday are inhabited primarily by people from the Garo community except one (Joypur), where there are inhabitants belonging to the Rabha community as well.

Replying to allegations of some unscrupulous elements destroying banners (written in Assamese) at the venue of the public meeting before the panel members arrived, the minister said such incidents, be it from either state, “are unfortunate and that one should allow one to speak their minds and permit him/her to be where they want to be.”

“None should put pressure on any one. Law will take its one course in both states if at all such incidents happen in future,” Bora said.

Speaking to reporters, Tongkhar thanked the people of both states for their cooperation. “People have expressed their views and both the governments respect their opinions. We want the people to live peacefully and do not want any untoward incidents,” he said.

He further requested the residents belonging to the majority community in the villages to respect the minority community and live peacefully.

The Meghalaya minister further requested the “dual voters” (those who vote in both states) to abstain from dual voting and vote in only one state. “Such voters should decide in which state to live and vote in only one state,” Tongkhar said.