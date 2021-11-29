M’laya finds special mention in PM’s Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Nov 28: Prime Minister, Narendara Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of the whistling village of Kongthong for coining a tune to his name recently. Modi also mentioned the pristine Umngot river and the ongoing Cherry Blossom festival on his Twitter handle and Mann Ki Baat Programme today.

The people of Kongthong coined a special tune in honour of the Prime Minister in appreciation of the Government of India’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination.

He was replying to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma.

Incidentally, the Rajya Sabha M.P. Prof Rakesh Sinha has adopted the unique but remote village and brought it to the limelight even in the international arena. “Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture.” he said.

The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, I have also seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful, the Prime Minister added.

Hailing citizens for taking steps to preserve nature, the Prime Minister in his 83rd Mann Ki Baat session, talked about Meghalaya’s floating boat image in Umngot River, which appears to be hanging in the air.

He also highlighted that apart from Government schemes and initiatives, the people’s efforts bring happiness. ‘We have a lot of states, regions and people from across the country that have preserved the colours of their natural heritage,’ he added. He was talking about Umngot River, which is one of the cleanest rivers in the world.

“Currently, I saw a picture on social media a picture from Meghalaya which has gone viral. It shows a boat floating in the air. At first sight this picture can attract anyone, I am sure many of you must have seen it. When we look at it closely then we realise that the boat is not flying but floating on clean, clear waters. So clear is the water that we can see the base sharply and the boat appears to be floating in the air,” the Prime Minister added.

Terming it as an ‘inspiration to everyone,’ PM Modi said, “They have maintained, even today, the lifestyle that is in sync with nature; this is an inspiration for us. We must reserve natural resources around us and try to restore and protect their original form.” Further speaking on nature and environment, the Prime Minister said that it poses a threat to us only when the people try to disturb ‘its balance or destroy its sanctity.’

“Nature nurtures us like a Mother and fills our world with vivid colours too,” he said. This is for the third time Modi referred to Meghalaya in his widely circulated Maan Ki Baat proramme nationwide.

He had mentioned the Cherry Blossom festival earlier and once referred to the discovery of a new fish species in the hill state’s cave on earlier occasions.