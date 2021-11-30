Babatdor Dkhar awarded Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship

SHILLONG, Nov 30: Shillong native Babatdor Dkhar has been awarded the Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship at the University of Kent, United Kingdom. Babatdor Dkhar is the Chief Editor of Half and One @halfandone

“The Charles Wallace Fellowship is one of the more prestigious creative writing fellowships in the world and I’m honoured to be this year’s Fellow,” Babatdor said. “And I’m really looking forward to connecting and interacting with the writers and professors.”

Director of the Centre for Colonial and Postcolonial Studies, University of Kent, released a statement, “I’m delighted to welcome Babatdor as this year’s Writing Fellow, and to fostering a creative voice from an under-represented region in Indian literature such as Shillong. The standard of applicants this year was incredibly high, but Babatdor’s writing really stood out to the judging panel as exceptional. We look forward to his contributions to the rich community of creative writers and postcolonial scholars at the University of Kent, and we’ll be following his writing career with great interest!”

Since 1991, the Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) has sponsored an annual Fellowship that enables a writer from India to come and work at the University of Kent for the Spring Term.