WKH A’chik body raises local issues with Govt

TURA, Nov 30: The United A’chik Youth Federation from Rengdim in West Khasi Hills on Tuesday submitted several memorandums to the government raising various issues plaguing the area while at the same time seeking a solution to the problems.

In one of its memorandum submitted to Power Minister Prestone Tynsong, the federation raised the issue of irregular power supply as well as its frequent shut down in Shallang and Rengdim areas and sought the Minister’s intervention in the matter. According to the federation, many villages including Rengdim, Nengdawak, Matchok Karam, Wak Pangram, Bokchung, Khalu A and B, Rongtok, Rengchi, Rangram, Seningkri and Goreng A village have been without power supply for over nine months.

In a separate memorandum also submitted to Tynsong, the federation also sought the immediate completion of the long pending under construction PMGSY Road from Shallang to Khalu via Rengdim in the same district. The federation pointed out that the said road has been lying incomplete for over a decade and urged that the same be completed immediately to ease the inconvenience being faced by the people.

Meanwhile, in yet another memorandum submitted to Health and Family Welfare Minister James P K Sangma, the federation raised the issue of poor functioning of the Health Sub-Centre at Rengdim Village which falls under Shallang PHC. Stating that the Sub-Centre established way back in 1996 was yet to function properly, the federation urged the Minister to look into the matter and up-grade the health centre so that it can provide proper service to the people of the area.